Grape Tomato Salad With White Beans and Cucumber

Ingredients
Directions
Combine beans, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and cilantro in large bowl.
Whisk oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper in small bowl. Pour over salad and mix gently.
*Note. Always be sure to rinse and drain canned beans. Rinsing and draining can eliminate up to 40% of the sodium in canned beans.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 119 calories, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 291 mg, Fiber: 4 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.
Categories
Appetizer Dinner Salad Recipes for Diabetics Snack Main dish Salad Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian Italian
