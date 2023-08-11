Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Grape Tomato Salad With White Beans and Cucumber

Grape Tomato Salad With White Beans and Cucumber

Requiring just a few simple steps, this quick and easy salad with homemade dressing is high in fiber — and flavor. Featuring Great Northern beans, along with fresh grape tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro, it's an ideal and easy salad. Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

Combine beans, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, and cilantro in large bowl.

Whisk oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper in small bowl. Pour over salad and mix gently.

*Note. Always be sure to rinse and drain canned beans. Rinsing and draining can eliminate up to 40% of the sodium in canned beans.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 119 calories, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 291 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Appetizer Dinner Salad Recipes for Diabetics Snack Main dish Salad Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian Italian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in