Roasted Red Pepper Dip

1. Place roasted red peppers in food processor or blender; process until coarsely chopped. Add cheese, basil, sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic; process until smooth and well blended. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours, or until chilled.
2. Serve with assorted vegetable sticks.
Calories: 35 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 0 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 2 mg, Sodium: 189 mg, Fiber: 0 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Vegetable.
Appetizer Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean
