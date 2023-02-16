Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Roasted Red Pepper Dip

Bored with plain old veggies? Jazz up your carrots, cucumbers, pepper strips, and more with this fresh red pepper dip! Featuring a robust flavor with a hint of creaminess from feta cheese and sour cream, it will change the way you look at vegetables! Learn about more ways to prepare vegetables in "Five Ways to Cook Healthy, Tasty Veggies."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
2 cups (about 16 servings)

Serving size:
2 tablespoons

1. Place roasted red peppers in food processor or blender; process until coarsely chopped. Add cheese, basil, sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic; process until smooth and well blended. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours, or until chilled.

2. Serve with assorted vegetable sticks.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 35 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 0 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 2 mg, Sodium: 189 mg, Fiber: 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Appetizer Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

