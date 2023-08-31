Sirloin Steak Antipasto Salad

Ingredients
Directions
Prepare grill for direct cooking or preheat broiler. Sprinkle garlic and pepper over steak.
Grill steak over medium-hot coals or broil 4 inches from heat 4 minutes per side for medium-rare or until desired doneness. Transfer steak to cutting board; tent with foil. Let stand at least 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and artichoke hearts in large bowl. Add dressing; toss well. Transfer to four plates.
Cut steak crosswise into thin slices; arrange over salads. Drizzle juices from cutting board over steak. Sprinkle with basil.
Tip: Beef top sirloin steak is a versatile cut of meat that can be grilled, broiled or cooked in a skillet. When cooking steaks, use a spatula or tongs to prevent the loss of meat juices.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 250 calories, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Protein: 30 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 53 mg, Sodium: 776 mg, Fiber: 9 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.
Categories
Appetizer Dinner Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Beef Grilling Kid-friendly Quick meals Low Calorie Italian Mediterranean
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.