Sirloin Steak Antipasto Salad

Prepare grill for direct cooking or preheat broiler. Sprinkle garlic and pepper over steak.

Grill steak over medium-hot coals or broil 4 inches from heat 4 minutes per side for medium-rare or until desired doneness. Transfer steak to cutting board; tent with foil. Let stand at least 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and artichoke hearts in large bowl. Add dressing; toss well. Transfer to four plates.

Cut steak crosswise into thin slices; arrange over salads. Drizzle juices from cutting board over steak. Sprinkle with basil.

Tip: Beef top sirloin steak is a versatile cut of meat that can be grilled, broiled or cooked in a skillet. When cooking steaks, use a spatula or tongs to prevent the loss of meat juices.