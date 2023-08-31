Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Sirloin Steak Antipasto Salad

If you're looking to add a burst of flavor and flair to your salad routine, our Sirloin Steak Antipasto Salad is a game-changer. Imagine juicy, grilled sirloin steak paired with a vibrant array of Mediterranean-inspired ingredients. This salad showcases the bold textures and tastes of crunchy romaine lettuce, tart kalamata olives, tender artichoke hearts, and sweet cherry tomatoes, all perfectly balanced with a zesty Italian or Caesar dressing. As a finishing touch, a sprinkle of fresh basil adds an aromatic lift that will tantalize your taste buds.

Not only is this salad a feast for the eyes with its beautiful medley of colors, but it's also a nutrient powerhouse. With 250 calories, 30 grams of protein, and a rich source of fiber, it's a meal that is both satisfying and health-conscious.

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply want to treat yourself to a restaurant-quality meal at home, this Sirloin Steak Antipasto Salad is sure to impress. Make today a salad day, and let this scrumptious creation be your star dish!

Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of recipe

Prepare grill for direct cooking or preheat broiler. Sprinkle garlic and pepper over steak.

Grill steak over medium-hot coals or broil 4 inches from heat 4 minutes per side for medium-rare or until desired doneness. Transfer steak to cutting board; tent with foil. Let stand at least 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine lettuce, tomatoes, olives, and artichoke hearts in large bowl. Add dressing; toss well. Transfer to four plates.

Cut steak crosswise into thin slices; arrange over salads. Drizzle juices from cutting board over steak. Sprinkle with basil.

Tip: Beef top sirloin steak is a versatile cut of meat that can be grilled, broiled or cooked in a skillet. When cooking steaks, use a spatula or tongs to prevent the loss of meat juices.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 250 calories, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Protein: 30 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 53 mg, Sodium: 776 mg, Fiber: 9 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.

Categories

Appetizer Dinner Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Beef Grilling Kid-friendly Quick meals Low Calorie Italian Mediterranean

