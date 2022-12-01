Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Quick and Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

These stuffed mushrooms are a cinch to prepare and are the perfect app for starting off an elegant Mediterranean-style meal. And with only 20 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrate per two-cap serving, they'll leave plenty of room for the main course!

Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
2 stuffed mushroom caps

1. Tear bread into pieces; place in food processor. Process 30 seconds, or until crumbs are formed. Transfer to small bowl; set aside.

2. Remove stems from mushrooms; reserve caps. Place mushroom stems, celery, onion, and garlic in food processor; process using on/off pulses until vegetables are finely chopped.

3. Spray large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Add vegetable mixture; cook and stir over medium heat 5 minutes, or until onion is tender. Remove to bowl. Stir in bread crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, marjoram, and red pepper.

4. Fill mushroom caps evenly with mixture, pressing down firmly. Place about 1/2 inch apart in shallow baking pan. Spray tops with cooking spray. Sprinkle with paprika.

5. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake 15 minutes, or until heated through.

Note: Mushrooms can be stuffed up to one day ahead. Refrigerate filled mushroom caps, covered, until ready to serve. Bake in preheated 300°F oven 20 minutes, or until heated through.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 20 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 29 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Appetizer Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Italian Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

