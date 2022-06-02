Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Herbed Stuffed Tomatoes

Herbed Stuffed Tomatoes

If you like stuffed tomatoes, you'll love these delightful herb- and cheese-filled appetizers. Made with flavorful grape tomatoes, they're as charming as they are delicious!

Learn about ways to prepare veggies in "Five Ways to Cook Healthy, Tasty Vegetables."
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
5 servings

Serving size:
3 stuffed tomatoes

1. Cut thin slice off bottom of each tomato. Scoop out pulp with small spoon; discard pulp. Invert tomatoes onto paper towels to drain.

2. Stir cottage cheese, green onion, chervil, dill, and lemon-pepper seasoning in small bowl until just combined. Spoon evenly into tomatoes. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 27 calories, Carbohydrates: 3 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 96 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Categories

Appetizer Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Chunky Veggie Dip

Add some flair to your tortilla chips or crudités with this low-carb homemade dip. It’s chock-full of flavor, not fat or calories!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in