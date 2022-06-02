Herbed Stuffed Tomatoes

Ingredients
Directions
1. Cut thin slice off bottom of each tomato. Scoop out pulp with small spoon; discard pulp. Invert tomatoes onto paper towels to drain.
2. Stir cottage cheese, green onion, chervil, dill, and lemon-pepper seasoning in small bowl until just combined. Spoon evenly into tomatoes. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 27 calories, Carbohydrates: 3 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 96 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Categories
Appetizer Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean
