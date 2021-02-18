Cajun Stew

1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add chicken and turkey sausage; cook and stir 2 minutes, or until browned on all sides. Pour in broth, stirring to scrape up browned bits.

2. Stir tomatoes, okra, rice, red pepper flakes, salt, black pepper and thyme into saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 10 minutes.