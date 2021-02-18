Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Cajun Stew

Cajun Stew

In the mood for some home cooking? You'll love this authentic taste of the bayou! Featuring a hearty blend of chicken, andouille sausage, okra and brown rice, it will keep you fueled for hours.
0 Reviews
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 1/2 cups

1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add chicken and turkey sausage; cook and stir 2 minutes, or until browned on all sides. Pour in broth, stirring to scrape up browned bits.

2. Stir tomatoes, okra, rice, red pepper flakes, salt, black pepper and thyme into saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 10 minutes.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 199 calories, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 47 mg, Sodium: 436 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

Categories

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Chicken Quick meals Low Calorie Southern

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

