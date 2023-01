Serving size: About 3/4 cup stew with 1/2 tablespoon bacon

1. Combine broth, turnip, lentils, onion, carrots, bell pepper, oregano, and pepper flakes in 4-quart slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 6 hours or on high 3 hours, or until lentils are tender.

2. Stir in olive oil and salt. Sprinkle each serving with bacon and green onions.