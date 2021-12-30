Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Rustic Country Turkey Soup

Rustic Country Turkey Soup

If you're looking for something warm and comforting to ring in the New Year, you can't go wrong with this homemade turkey soup. Chock-full of veggies and hearty turkey breast, but with only 14 grams of carb per serving, it's the perfect cup of comfort!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
5 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

1. Heat Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat with cooking spray. Add onion and carrots. Spray vegetables with cooking spray. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add mushrooms. Cook 2 minutes more. Add garlic. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add broth. Bring to a boil.

2. Add pasta, thyme, poultry seasoning, and pepper flakes. Bring back to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover. Simmer 8 minutes, or until pasta is tender.

3. Remove from heat. Add turkey, margarine, parsley, and salt. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 163 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 40 mg, Sodium: 291 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 Meat.

Categories

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

