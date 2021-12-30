Rustic Country Turkey Soup

1. Heat Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat with cooking spray. Add onion and carrots. Spray vegetables with cooking spray. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add mushrooms. Cook 2 minutes more. Add garlic. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add broth. Bring to a boil.

2. Add pasta, thyme, poultry seasoning, and pepper flakes. Bring back to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover. Simmer 8 minutes, or until pasta is tender.

3. Remove from heat. Add turkey, margarine, parsley, and salt. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.