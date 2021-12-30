Rustic Country Turkey Soup

Ingredients
Directions
1. Heat Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Coat with cooking spray. Add onion and carrots. Spray vegetables with cooking spray. Cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add mushrooms. Cook 2 minutes more. Add garlic. Cook and stir 30 seconds. Add broth. Bring to a boil.
2. Add pasta, thyme, poultry seasoning, and pepper flakes. Bring back to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover. Simmer 8 minutes, or until pasta is tender.
3. Remove from heat. Add turkey, margarine, parsley, and salt. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 163 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 40 mg, Sodium: 291 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 Meat.
