Tomato Pastina Soup

1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add bell pepper, onion, cucumber, and garlic; cook and stir until pepper and onion are tender. Add fresh and canned tomatoes, vinegar, cumin, coriander, pepper, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Remove from heat; cool.

2. Place tomato mixture in food processor or blender; process in small batches until smooth. Return to saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add pasta; cook 4 to 6 minutes, or until pasta is tender. Stir in water; transfer to serving bowls.