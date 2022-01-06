Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Tomato Pastina Soup

The Mediterranean diet has been named the top diet of the year by U.S. News & World Reports a number of years in a row. If you're interested in giving this eating style a try, why not try this soothing homemade soup? Chock-full of fresh veggies, it's perfect to warm up on a chilly winter day.
6 servings

3/4 cup soup

1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add bell pepper, onion, cucumber, and garlic; cook and stir until pepper and onion are tender. Add fresh and canned tomatoes, vinegar, cumin, coriander, pepper, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Remove from heat; cool.

2. Place tomato mixture in food processor or blender; process in small batches until smooth. Return to saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add pasta; cook 4 to 6 minutes, or until pasta is tender. Stir in water; transfer to serving bowls.

Calories: 93 calories, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 214 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Pasta Quick meals Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Italian Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

