Tomato Pastina Soup

Ingredients
Directions
1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add bell pepper, onion, cucumber, and garlic; cook and stir until pepper and onion are tender. Add fresh and canned tomatoes, vinegar, cumin, coriander, pepper, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Remove from heat; cool.
2. Place tomato mixture in food processor or blender; process in small batches until smooth. Return to saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add pasta; cook 4 to 6 minutes, or until pasta is tender. Stir in water; transfer to serving bowls.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 93 calories, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 214 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable.
Categories
Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Pasta Quick meals Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Italian Mediterranean
