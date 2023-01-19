Mediterranean Eggplant and White Bean Stew

Ingredients
Directions
1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes. Add eggplant and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, bell peppers, oregano, and red pepper flakes, if desired. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.
2. Stir in beans; simmer uncovered 5 minutes. Ladle into shallow bowls; top with cheese and basil.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 201 calories, Carbohydrates: 33 g, Protein: 10 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 4 mg, Sodium: 527 mg, Fiber: 9 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Meat.
