Diabetes Self-Management

Mediterranean Eggplant and White Bean Stew

Mediterranean Eggplant and White Bean Stew

Few things comfort better in the cold weather than a steaming mug of stew. This Mediterranean version is a healthful option, and with its vegetarian ingredients means that more can join in!

Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1 1/3 cups

1. Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes. Add eggplant and garlic; cook and stir 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, bell peppers, oregano, and red pepper flakes, if desired. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

2. Stir in beans; simmer uncovered 5 minutes. Ladle into shallow bowls; top with cheese and basil.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 201 calories, Carbohydrates: 33 g, Protein: 10 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 4 mg, Sodium: 527 mg, Fiber: 9 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Meat.

Categories

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Gluten Free Low Calorie Vegetarian Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

