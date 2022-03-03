Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Creamy Potato-Cauliflower Soup

Looking for a healthy dish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Irish eyes will be smiling on this creamy and comforting soup, packed with the deliciousness of potatoes and cheese. The addition of cauliflower florets to the mix keeps the carb content down but the flavor high! 
Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1 cup soup, 2 tablespoons sour cream, 1 tablespoon cheese, and about 1 tablespoon green onions

1. Bring cauliflower and water to a boil in large saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat. Cover. Simmer 12 to 14 minutes, or until tender. Transfer cauliflower, any remaining water, and 1 cup milk into blender. Cover. Holding lid securely, process until puréed.

2. Return cauliflower mixture to saucepan. Add potatoes, all but 1/3 cup green onions, garlic, and remaining 1 cup milk. Stir until blended. Cook on medium-low heat 10 minutes. Add margarine, salt, if desired, and pepper. Stir until margarine is melted. Garnish with equal amounts sour cream, cheese, and remaining green onions.

Tip: To make 2 cups nutritious mashed potatoes, mash 1 pound boiled baking potatoes with 2 tablespoons diet margarine and 1/4 to 1/3 cup fat-free (skim) milk.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 179 calories, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Protein: 10 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 12 mg, Sodium: 271 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

