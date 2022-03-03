Creamy Potato-Cauliflower Soup

1. Bring cauliflower and water to a boil in large saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat. Cover. Simmer 12 to 14 minutes, or until tender. Transfer cauliflower, any remaining water, and 1 cup milk into blender. Cover. Holding lid securely, process until puréed.

2. Return cauliflower mixture to saucepan. Add potatoes, all but 1/3 cup green onions, garlic, and remaining 1 cup milk. Stir until blended. Cook on medium-low heat 10 minutes. Add margarine, salt, if desired, and pepper. Stir until margarine is melted. Garnish with equal amounts sour cream, cheese, and remaining green onions.

Tip: To make 2 cups nutritious mashed potatoes, mash 1 pound boiled baking potatoes with 2 tablespoons diet margarine and 1/4 to 1/3 cup fat-free (skim) milk.