Ginger, Orange, and Sesame Dressing

Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon pure sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons minced shallots
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 3/4 teaspoon arrowroot
- 3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Heat the sesame oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the shallot, garlic, and ginger and sauté until soft. Add the orange zest and set aside.
Stir the arrowroot with 1 teaspoon of the chicken broth to form a paste. Bring the remaining broth, the orange juice, and vinegar to a boil.
Add the soy sauce to the arrowroot paste. Allow to boil until thickened and reduced slightly, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and whisk in the salt, pepper, and reserved ginger mixture. Use warm as a sauce for the Spinach and White Bean main course or allow to cool and use as a dressing.
Yield: 1 cup. Serving size: 1 tablespoon.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 16 calories, Carbohydrates: 2 g, Protein: 0 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Sodium: 110 mg, Fiber: 0 g
Recipe courtesy of Jennifer Stack, RDN, CDE, from The Culinary Institute of American and author of The Diabetes-Friendly Kitchen cookbook.