Ginger, Orange, and Sesame Dressing

Directions

Heat the sesame oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the shallot, garlic, and ginger and sauté until soft. Add the orange zest and set aside.

Stir the arrowroot with 1 teaspoon of the chicken broth to form a paste. Bring the remaining broth, the orange juice, and vinegar to a boil.

Add the soy sauce to the arrowroot paste. Allow to boil until thickened and reduced slightly, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and whisk in the salt, pepper, and reserved ginger mixture. Use warm as a sauce for the Spinach and White Bean main course or allow to cool and use as a dressing.