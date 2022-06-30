Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Berry Spinach Salad

Berry Spinach Salad

In the mood for a berry refreshing salad? You'll love this simple recipe featuring the powerhouse combination of fresh spinach and juicy strawberries, all tied together with feta cheese and zippy vinaigrette!

Want to learn more about foods high in vitamin C? Read "Vitamin C: Are You Getting Enough?"
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 1/2 cups

1. Combine spinach, strawberries, and red onion in large bowl.

2. Whisk together vinaigrette and pepper in small bowl. Drizzle over salad; toss to coat. Arrange evenly on 4 serving plates. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 85 calories, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 3 mg, Sodium: 200 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fruit, 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Salmon and Green Bean Salad With Pasta

If you’re looking for a flavorful way to incorporate some healthful omega-3 fatty acids into your diet, you’ll love this salad, which combines pasta, salad, and veggies into one dynamite dish! 

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in