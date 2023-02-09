Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Cajun Red Pepper-Garlic Dressing

Cajun Red Pepper-Garlic Dressing

Like walking on the spicy side of life? You'll love this Cajun dressing! Featuring the kick of hot sauce, garlic, and pimientos, it's perfect for pairing with salad or rice.

Learn more about using herbs and spices in "Cooking With Herbs and Spices."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 tablespoon

1. Combine all ingredients except pimientos in small bowl; whisk until well blended. Stir in pimientos.

Serving Suggestion: Serve over steamed brown rice or a salad.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 63 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 0 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 74 mg, Fiber: 0 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Southern

