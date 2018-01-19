Spinach and White Beans with Ginger, Orange, and Sesame Dressing

Ingredients
- 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 8 cups baby spinach leaves
- 1/2 cup cooked white beans
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup Ginger, Orange, and Sesame Dressing
Directions
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken broth and spinach. Allow the spinach to wilt and the stock to reduce slightly.
Stir in the beans, salt, and pepper and cook to reduce the broth by at least half of the volume.
Toss the spinach mixture, whole beans, and Ginger, Orange, and Sesame Dressing and serve.
Yield: 4 as a main course. Serving size: 1/4 of recipe.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 68 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: , Sodium: 285 mg, Fiber: 4 g
Recipe courtesy of Jennifer Stack, RDN, CDE, from The Culinary Institute of American and author of The Diabetes-Friendly Kitchen cookbook.