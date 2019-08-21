Living With Type 1 Diabetes: Four Tips to Get You Started

Have you recently been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes? If so, you might be feeling a lot of different emotions right now. And you might be wondering what having type 1 diabetes means for you — how are you going to handle taking insulin, pricking your fingers or counting carbohydrates? Can you play sports? Can you travel? Can you ever eat ice cream again? How will having diabetes affect your life at work, school or home? Can you have children? Why did you get this condition in the first place? And will it ever go away?

There are so many questions that pop up when you are hit with a diagnosis like this, and it can be really hard knowing where to turn. Yes, your life as you know it will change — and not necessarily in a bad way. Fortunately, there is a lot of support out there. And you might take some comfort in knowing that you have company: 1.25 million Americans, to be exact. Some famous folks also have type 1 diabetes, including Nick Jonas, Sonia Sotomayor, Kris Freeman, Jay Cutler, Gary Hall, Scott Verplank, Bret Michaels and Nicole Johnson. They all lead very active lives and they haven’t let their diabetes slow them down. It hasn’t always been easy for them and it won’t always be easy for you, either. But thanks to research, innovation and a strong type 1 community, living with type 1 diabetes is most definitely doable. These four tips can help.

Living with type 1 diabetes: four tips

Feel those feelings

Confusion, fear, grief, despair, anger, shame…these are all very common feelings that you may be experiencing. In fact, being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1DM) means you’re very likely to go through the stages of grief as developed and defined by Elisabeth Kubler Ross:

• Denial

• Anger

• Bargaining

• Depression

• Acceptance

Your own path to accepting and coping with your new diagnosis may be very different than someone else’s — and that’s OK. As hard as it can be to face your emotions head on, try to let yourself feel them and get through them. You may need some help doing this. For some people, talking to a friend or family member helps. For others, joining a support group or an online community helps them deal with the myriad emotions and questions that they’re facing (check out TuDiabetes.org, BeyondType1.org and DiabetesDaily.com). You might even decide to talk with a mental health professional (in fact, this person may very likely be on your diabetes care team — more on that in a moment).

Assemble your team

Team? What team? Your diabetes care team! Your primary-care provider, whether that be a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant, is your gatekeeper, but he or she can’t do it alone. You need a team that has your back. Here’s who to consider having on your team:

Primary-care provider

Sometimes called a PCP, he or she takes care of your overall health needs and can refer you to specialists and other services that you may need.

Endocrinologist

This doctor specializes in treating diseases of the endocrine system, including diabetes. Not everyone with diabetes sees an “endo,” but if you have type 1, it’s highly recommended.