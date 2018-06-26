Frozen Berry Ice Cream

Ingredients
- 8 ounces frozen unsweetened strawberries, partially thawed
- 8 ounces frozen unsweetened peaches, partially thawed
- 4 ounces frozen unsweetened blueberries, partially thawed
- 6 packets sugar substitute
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 cups sugar-free, low-fat vanilla ice cream
- 16 blueberries (optional)
- 4 small strawberries, halved (optional)
- 8 peach slices (optional)
Directions
Combine partially thawed strawberries, peaches, blueberries, sugar substitute, and vanilla in food processor. Process until coarsely chopped.
Add ice cream; process until well blended.
Serve immediately for semi-soft texture or freeze until ready to serve. (If frozen, let stand 10 minutes to soften slightly.) Garnish each serving with 2 blueberries for “eyes,” 1 strawberry half for “nose,” and 1 peach slice for “smile.”
Yield: 8 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 69 calories, Carbohydrates: 15 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 23 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch.
