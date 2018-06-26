Frozen Berry Ice Cream

Directions

Combine partially thawed strawberries, peaches, blueberries, sugar substitute, and vanilla in food processor. Process until coarsely chopped.

Add ice cream; process until well blended.

Serve immediately for semi-soft texture or freeze until ready to serve. (If frozen, let stand 10 minutes to soften slightly.) Garnish each serving with 2 blueberries for “eyes,” 1 strawberry half for “nose,” and 1 peach slice for “smile.”