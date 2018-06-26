Home > Recipes > Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics > Frozen Berry Ice Cream

Diabetic Cooking

Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics

Print Text Size: A A A

Frozen Berry Ice Cream

by
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces frozen unsweetened strawberries, partially thawed
  • 8 ounces frozen unsweetened peaches, partially thawed
  • 4 ounces frozen unsweetened blueberries, partially thawed
  • 6 packets sugar substitute
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 cups sugar-free, low-fat vanilla ice cream
  • 16 blueberries (optional)
  • 4 small strawberries, halved (optional)
  • 8 peach slices (optional)

Directions

Combine partially thawed strawberries, peaches, blueberries, sugar substitute, and vanilla in food processor. Process until coarsely chopped.

Add ice cream; process until well blended.

Serve immediately for semi-soft texture or freeze until ready to serve. (If frozen, let stand 10 minutes to soften slightly.) Garnish each serving with 2 blueberries for “eyes,” 1 strawberry half for “nose,” and 1 peach slice for “smile.”

Yield: 8 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 69 calories, Carbohydrates: 15 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 23 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch.

 

See more Desserts & Sweets Recipes for Diabetics

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.