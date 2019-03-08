Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. As a result, the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Type 1 diabetes is also characterized by the presence of certain autoantibodies against insulin or other components of the insulin-producing system such as glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD), tyrosine phosphatase and/or islet cells.
At this time, there’s no cure for Type 1 diabetes. Treatment consists of infusing insulin with a syringe, insulin pen or insulin pump.
Learn about six common Type 1 diabetes symptoms below.
Frequent urination
Kidneys absorb extra glucose, or sugar, from the blood. When blood glucose levels are very high, the kidneys are overwhelmed and produce extra urine.
