Practice Good Oral Health for Diabetes

When diabetes goes untreated, it takes a toll on your mouth. One in five cases of tooth loss is linked to diabetes. Periodontal disease, the most common dental disease, affects nearly a quarter of those diagnosed with diabetes.

Why are people with diabetes more prone to gum disease? The mouth is populated by millions of bacteria, and a high-sugar environment is an ideal place for bacteria to thrive. If they camp out in your mouth, the bacteria can cause periodontal disease. This chronic inflammatory condition can destroy your gums, all the tissues holding your teeth and can even eat into your bones.

Individuals with diabetes are more susceptible to infections inside the mouth. Like all infections, serious gum disease may cause blood sugar to rise. This makes diabetes harder to control because you are less able to fight the bacteria attacking the gums, which can become inflamed, bleed and lead to gingivitis.

Visit your dentist

Did you know dentists are often the first to diagnose diabetes? A recent study discovered that one in five people with severe gum disease had developed Type 2 diabetes and hadn’t even been aware.

It’s important to visit your dentist at least twice a year for regular cleanings and checkups. Studies show that treating gum disease can help improve blood sugar control in patients living with diabetes, decreasing the progression of the condition. Practicing good oral hygiene and having regular professional cleanings can help lower your A1C. Depending on the health of your gums, your dentist may have you come back more often for cleanings.

Healthy routines

The American Dental Association recommends brushing twice a day for two minutes, using toothpaste with fluoride. While the dental association doesn’t recommend one toothbrush over another, many experts recommend powered toothbrushes. While they are more expensive than manual toothbrushes, they offer several advantages. These toothbrushes often include a timer feature to help remind people to continue brushing for two full minutes. Some even feature a pressure indicator light to let patients know when they’re brushing too hard and possibly damaging their gums.

Dentists also recommend that people floss once a day to remove food and plaque in between the teeth and along the gums. If you don’t like floss, try an interdental device — a tiny brush to get at crevices that are hard to reach with toothbrushes. To fight off bacterial buildup, rinse your mouth with antibacterial mouthwash. Swish the mouthwash for about 30 seconds and even gargle for a few seconds to help remove more bacteria.

