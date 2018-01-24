Members of Your Diabetes Care Team

It is up to you to make sure your diabetes care team comprises the necessary members. You should at least have a primary-care physician, registered nurse, and a registered dietitian nutritionist who have expertise in diabetes; however, you can add as many people as you need to round out your team. In many cases, these experts have more than one credential. The following are team members that have specific roles and who should work together for a common goal — your optimal diabetes health.

Medical care

Primary-care physician (MD)

Endocrinologist (MD that specializes in diabetes and other endocrine disorders)

Advanced practice registered nurse (APRN or nurse practitioner)

Physician assistant (PA)

Education and support

Licensed diabetes educator (LDE)

Certified diabetes educator (CDE)

Board certified–advanced diabetes manager (BC-ADM)

Registered dietitian / registered dietitian nutritionist (RD or RDN)

Registered nurse (RN)

Registered pharmacist (RPh or PharmD)

Physical therapist (PT)

Exercise physiologist (EP)

Mental health professional (such as a psychologist or psychiatrist)

Medical specialists

Cardiologist (heart specialist)

Podiatrist (foot specialist)

Ophthalmologist (eye specialist)

Nephrologist (kidney specialist)

Neurologist (nerve specialist)