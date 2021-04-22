Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Spring Vegetable Ragoût

This hearty vegetarian ragoût is chock-full of flavorful fresh vegetables, including leeks, yellow squash, edamame, carrots and cherry tomatoes. And with less than 10 minutes of preparation time required, it's perfect for a busy weeknight!
0 Reviews
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1 1/2 cups ragoût (without added salt and black pepper seasoning)

1. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; cook and stir just until fragrant. Add corn, broth, squash, edamame and carrots; cook and stir about 5 minutes, or until squash is tender.

2. Stir in tomatoes, tarragon, basil and oregano. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 2 minutes, or until tomatoes are soft. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Garnish with parsley.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 156 calories, Carbohydrates: 25 g, Protein: 7 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 111 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Vegetarian Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

