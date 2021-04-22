Spring Vegetable Ragoût

1. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; cook and stir just until fragrant. Add corn, broth, squash, edamame and carrots; cook and stir about 5 minutes, or until squash is tender.

2. Stir in tomatoes, tarragon, basil and oregano. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 2 minutes, or until tomatoes are soft. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Garnish with parsley.