Diabetes Self-Management

Fresh Cranberry Salad

Fresh Cranberry Salad

Perfect for the holidays, this salad features the seasonal flavors of cranberries and citrus. It's perfect for pairing with poultry, ham, and more!

Learn more about holiday eating in "Healthy Holiday Meals."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1/8 of recipe

1. Bring water to boil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add cranberries and sugar substitute. Cook and stir until mixture returns to boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes, or until cranberries have popped open. Mixture will be thickened.

2. Pour gelatin into medium heat-safe bowl. Pour hot cranberry mixture over gelatin and stir until gelatin dissolves completely.

3. Stir in cold water, orange peel, diced orange, and celery. Mix well and pour into an 8-inch square pan and refrigerate until set, about 4 hours.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 31 calories, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 34 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fruit.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Weight Management

