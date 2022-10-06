Sweet Home Sausage-Pear Dressing

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add celery and onion; coat with cooking spray and cook 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent, stirring frequently. Add sausage, pears, 1/4 cup margarine, thyme, if desired, poultry seasoning, and pepper. Stir until margarine is melted. Remove from heat.

2. Stir in water and egg substitute. Gently stir in cornbread stuffing, fluffing lightly with fork. Coat 13×9-inch glass baking pan with cooking spray. Add cornbread mixture; cover and bake 40 minutes, or until knife inserted comes out clean.

3. Remove from oven. Place remaining 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon margarine in small microwavable bowl and microwave on high 20 to 30 seconds, or until just melted. Drizzle evenly over all.