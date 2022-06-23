Egg White Salad Cucumber Boats

Ingredients
Directions
1. Slice eggs in half lengthwise; discard yolks. Finely grate or chop egg whites.
2. Whisk mayonnaise, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon dill, and salt in medium bowl. Gently stir in egg whites, bell peppers, and onion.
3. Cut cucumber in half crosswise; cut each piece in half lengthwise to make 4 equal pieces. Scoop out cucumber pieces with rounded 1/2 teaspoon, leaving thick shell.
4. Fill each shell evenly with egg white salad. Garnish with additional dill.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 175 calories, Carbohydrates: 11 g, Protein: 12 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 6 mg, Sodium: 756 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable, 1 Meat.
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management
