Egg White Salad Cucumber Boats

1. Slice eggs in half lengthwise; discard yolks. Finely grate or chop egg whites.

2. Whisk mayonnaise, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon dill, and salt in medium bowl. Gently stir in egg whites, bell peppers, and onion.

3. Cut cucumber in half crosswise; cut each piece in half lengthwise to make 4 equal pieces. Scoop out cucumber pieces with rounded 1/2 teaspoon, leaving thick shell.

4. Fill each shell evenly with egg white salad. Garnish with additional dill.