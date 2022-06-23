Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Egg White Salad Cucumber Boats

Egg White Salad Cucumber Boats

Preparing for a picnic? These fun, low-carb cucumber boats can be thrown together in a jiffy and are a unique twist on the traditional egg salad! Learn more about egg nutrition in "Is Egg Good for Diabetes?"
Yield:
2 servings

Serving size:
2 filled cucumber halves

1. Slice eggs in half lengthwise; discard yolks. Finely grate or chop egg whites.

2. Whisk mayonnaise, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon dill, and salt in medium bowl. Gently stir in egg whites, bell peppers, and onion.

3. Cut cucumber in half crosswise; cut each piece in half lengthwise to make 4 equal pieces. Scoop out cucumber pieces with rounded 1/2 teaspoon, leaving thick shell.

4. Fill each shell evenly with egg white salad. Garnish with additional dill.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 175 calories, Carbohydrates: 11 g, Protein: 12 g, Fat: 9 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 6 mg, Sodium: 756 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Fat, 2 Vegetable, 1 Meat.

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

