Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Sweet Potato Puffs

Sweet Potato Puffs

These fluffy puffs are packed with the goodness of sweet potatoes, nutmeg, and pecans. Simple to prepare, they're perfect as a festive holiday side!

Learn more about holiday eating in "Healthy Holiday Meals."
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
10 servings

Serving size:
1 puff

1. Peel and cut sweet potatoes into 1-inch pieces. Place potatoes in medium saucepan, add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook 10 to 15 minutes, or until tender. Drain potatoes; place in large bowl. Mash until smooth. Add orange juice, egg, orange peel, and nutmeg; mix well.

2. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon potato mixture in 10 mounds onto prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle pecans over tops of mounds.

3. Bake 30 minutes, or until centers are hot. Garnish, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 103 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 21 mg, Sodium: 14 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Gluten Free Low Calorie Low Fat Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in