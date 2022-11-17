Sweet Potato Puffs

1. Peel and cut sweet potatoes into 1-inch pieces. Place potatoes in medium saucepan, add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook 10 to 15 minutes, or until tender. Drain potatoes; place in large bowl. Mash until smooth. Add orange juice, egg, orange peel, and nutmeg; mix well.

2. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Spoon potato mixture in 10 mounds onto prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle pecans over tops of mounds.

3. Bake 30 minutes, or until centers are hot. Garnish, if desired.