Mashed Potatoes and Cauliflower with Sour Cream

Ingredients
- 12 ounces baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 1 1/4 pounds cauliflower, cut into 1-inch pieces (about 4 1/2 cups)
- 1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1 tablespoon chives
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Combine cauliflower and potatoes in large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer about 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Drain.
Add sour cream, chives, salt, and pepper to saucepan. Using potato masher, mash until blended.
Yield: 6 servings. Serving size: 1/2 cup.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 83 calories, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 7 mg, Sodium: 233 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch, 2 Vegetable.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.