Diabetes Self-Management

Salmon and Green Bean Salad With Pasta

Salmon and Green Bean Salad With Pasta

If you're looking for a flavorful way to incorporate some healthful omega-3 fatty acids into your diet, you'll love this salad, which combines pasta, salad, and veggies into one dynamite dish! 
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1/6 of total recipe

1. Cook pasta according to package directions, including 1/4 teaspoon salt; add green beans during last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain; rinse under cold running water until pasta and green beans are cool. Drain well.

2. Combine pasta mixture, salmon, and carrots in medium bowl.

3. Place cottage cheese, yogurt, lemon juice, dill, onion, and mustard in food processor or blender; process until smooth. Pour over pasta mixture; toss to coat.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 210 calories, Carbohydrates: 29 g, Protein: 16 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 15 mg, Sodium: 223 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Vegetable, 1 1/2 Meat.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Salmon Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Low Fat Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

