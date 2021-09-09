Salmon and Green Bean Salad With Pasta

1. Cook pasta according to package directions, including 1/4 teaspoon salt; add green beans during last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain; rinse under cold running water until pasta and green beans are cool. Drain well.

2. Combine pasta mixture, salmon, and carrots in medium bowl.

3. Place cottage cheese, yogurt, lemon juice, dill, onion, and mustard in food processor or blender; process until smooth. Pour over pasta mixture; toss to coat.