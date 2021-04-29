Layered Mexican Salad

1. Place lettuce evenly in 13×9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with green onions.

2. Stir together sour cream, picante sauce, juice from half of lime, sugar and cumin in small bowl. Spoon evenly over lettuce and green onions. Place avocado evenly over sour cream layer. Squeeze remaining lime half evenly over avocado layer. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.

3. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until serving. (May be prepared 8 hours in advance, if desired.) Sprinkle with crumbled tortilla chips before serving.

Variation: Add chopped fresh tomatoes to avocado layer. Sprinkle chip layer with chopped fresh cilantro.