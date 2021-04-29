Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Layered Mexican Salad

If you'll be celebrating Cinco de Mayo — or simply want to satisfy a craving for Mexican food — you'll love this Mexican salad. It's easy to make, low-carb and jam-packed with flavor!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

1. Place lettuce evenly in 13×9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with green onions.

2. Stir together sour cream, picante sauce, juice from half of lime, sugar and cumin in small bowl. Spoon evenly over lettuce and green onions. Place avocado evenly over sour cream layer. Squeeze remaining lime half evenly over avocado layer. Sprinkle evenly with cheese.

3. Cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until serving. (May be prepared 8 hours in advance, if desired.) Sprinkle with crumbled tortilla chips before serving.

Variation: Add chopped fresh tomatoes to avocado layer. Sprinkle chip layer with chopped fresh cilantro.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 118 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 5 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 10 mg, Sodium: 208 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management Mexican

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

