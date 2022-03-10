Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Chicken and Apple Spring Greens With Poppy Seeds

Spring has nearly sprung! This filling chicken salad is packed with protein to keep you feeling full longer and features a variety of fresh spring produce. A homemade poppy seed dressing adds a bit of zing!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of total recipe

1. Arrange equal amounts greens, chicken, apple, and onion on four plates. Sprinkle with cheese, if desired.

2. Combine vinegar, sugar substitute, oil, poppy seeds, salt, and pepper flakes in small jar with tight-fitting lid; shake well. Drizzle dressing over salads.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 224 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 26 g, Fat: 10 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 43 mg, Sodium: 206 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Fat, 1 Fruit, 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.

Categories

Salad Recipes for Diabetics Salad Chicken Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

