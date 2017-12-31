Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

Advertisement
Ingredients
- 1 turkey breast (about 3 pounds)
- Garlic powder
- Paprika
- Dried parsley
Directions
Place turkey in slow cooker. Season with garlic powder, paprika, and parsley. Cover; cook on LOW 6 to 8 hours or until internal temperature reaches 170°F.
Remove turkey to cutting board; cover with foil and let stand 10 to 15 minutes before carving. (Internal temperature will rise 5° to 10°F during stand time.)
Yield: 4 to 6 servings. Serving size: 4 ounces.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 140 calories, Carbohydrates: 0g, Protein: 27 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 79 mg, Sodium: 41 mg, Fiber: 0 g
Exchanges per serving: 2 1/2 Meat.
