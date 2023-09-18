Baked Cod With Tomatoes and Olives

Serving size: 1 fillet with about 1 3/4 cup topping

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick olive oil-flavored cooking spray. Arrange cod fillets in dish; season with salt and pepper.

Combine tomatoes, olives, and garlic in medium bowl. Spoon over fish.

Bake 20 minutes or until fish begins to flake when tested with fork. Sprinkle with parsley.

Serving Suggestion: For a great accompaniment to this dish, spread French bread with softened butter, sprinkle with paprika and oregano, and broil until lightly toasted.