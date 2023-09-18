Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Baked Cod With Tomatoes and Olives

Baked Cod With Tomatoes and Olives

This dish promises a culinary voyage with each bite. Featuring tender cod fillets seasoned to perfection, nestled under a robust topping of Italian-style tomatoes, black olives, and a hint of garlic, it’s a burst of flavors that will have you reminiscing of sun-kissed coastal towns. Finish it off with a sprinkle of fresh parsley. Quick to prepare and low in carbohydrate, this dish is not just a treat for your palate but also a boon for your health.

Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 fillet with about 1 3/4 cup topping

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick olive oil-flavored cooking spray. Arrange cod fillets in dish; season with salt and pepper.

Combine tomatoes, olives, and garlic in medium bowl. Spoon over fish.

Bake 20 minutes or until fish begins to flake when tested with fork. Sprinkle with parsley.

Serving Suggestion: For a great accompaniment to this dish, spread French bread with softened butter, sprinkle with paprika and oregano, and broil until lightly toasted.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 121 calories, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Protein: 21 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 48 mg, Sodium: 574 mg, Fiber: 1g

Exchanges per serving: 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Reviews

