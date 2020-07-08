1. Combine corn, bell pepper, beans, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño and 1/4 teaspoon salt in medium bowl. Set aside.

2. Combine black pepper, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and chili powder in small bowl; sprinkle over chicken.

3. Coat grill pan with cooking spray. Cook chicken over medium-high heat 4 minutes per side or until no longer pink in center.

4. Serve chicken topped with half of salsa; refrigerate remaining salsa for another use.