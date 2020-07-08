Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Grilled Chicken With Corn and Black Bean Salsa

Grilled Chicken With Corn and Black Bean Salsa

Put a twist on your traditional grilled chicken with this recipe, featuring flavorful salsa with a spicy jalapeño kick!
Login or register to rate and review recipes!
0 Reviews
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 chicken breast and 1/4 cup salsa

1. Combine corn, bell pepper, beans, avocado, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño and 1/4 teaspoon salt in medium bowl. Set aside.

2. Combine black pepper, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and chili powder in small bowl; sprinkle over chicken.

3. Coat grill pan with cooking spray. Cook chicken over medium-high heat 4 minutes per side or until no longer pink in center.

4. Serve chicken topped with half of salsa; refrigerate remaining salsa for another use.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 230 calories, Carbohydrates: 16 g, Protein: 30 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 60 mg, Sodium: 425 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Grilling Gluten Free Low Calorie Mexican

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Caprese Portabello Burgers

Avoiding meat? You’ll never miss it with these juicy mushroom burgers! Grilled Portabello mushroom caps star as the main attraction between two toasted whole-wheat buns.

Almost Sloppy Joes

Placed in a green bell pepper, our Almost Sloppy Joes recipe is a unique and tasty homemade twist on stuffed peppers and Sloppy Joes.

All-in-One Burger Stew

This hearty burger stew is the perfect family-friendly, comfort food dish. Mix up your dinner recipes and make this your new go-to meal!

Chef LaLa’s Goodness Platter

For more than a decade, Laura Diaz (aka Chef LaLa) has been cooking up delicious, healthy recipes as a celebrity chef. Try this delicious offering from her menu.

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The latest delivered straight to your inbox

Learn More

Newsletter

Subscribe to Stay Informed

Sign up for Free

Get the latest diabetes news and a free gift!

Learn More

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in