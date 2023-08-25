Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Pork and Plum Kabobs

Unleash the flavors of summer with our delectable Pork and Plum Kabobs. Savor the union of slightly spiced pork chunks and the natural sweetness of ripe plums. Enhanced with a touch of raspberry and a hint of orange, these kabobs are the epitome of sweet meets savory. With a sprinkle of cumin and a dash of cinnamon, every bite is a delightful explosion of taste. Perfect for those sunny BBQ days, these kabobs promise to be the star of any grill fest. Don't forget to pair them with a refreshing salad to complete your culinary adventure. Dive into the recipe below and let your taste buds embark on a memorable summer journey!

Learn more about healthy grilling in "Eight Tips for Healthy Grilling."
Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
2 kabobs

Place pork in large resealable food storage bag. Combine cumin, cinnamon, salt, garlic powder, and red pepper in small bowl; pour over pork. Seal bag; shake to coat meat with spices.

Combine green onions, fruit spread, and orange juice in small bowl; set aside.

Prepare grill for direct cooking. Alternately thread pork and plum wedges onto eight skewers.* Grill kabobs over medium heat 12 to 14 minutes or until meat is cooked through, turning once. Brush frequently with raspberry mixture during last 5 minutes of grilling.

*Note: If using wood skewers, soak in warm water 30 minutes to prevent burning.

Serving Suggestion: A crisp, cool salad makes a great accompaniment to these sweet grilled kabobs.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 191 calories, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 53 mg, Sodium: 183 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat, 1 Fruit, 2 1/2 Meat Lean.

Dinner Main dish Pork Grilling Quick meals Low Calorie

