Pork and Plum Kabobs

Ingredients
Directions
Place pork in large resealable food storage bag. Combine cumin, cinnamon, salt, garlic powder, and red pepper in small bowl; pour over pork. Seal bag; shake to coat meat with spices.
Combine green onions, fruit spread, and orange juice in small bowl; set aside.
Prepare grill for direct cooking. Alternately thread pork and plum wedges onto eight skewers.* Grill kabobs over medium heat 12 to 14 minutes or until meat is cooked through, turning once. Brush frequently with raspberry mixture during last 5 minutes of grilling.
*Note: If using wood skewers, soak in warm water 30 minutes to prevent burning.
Serving Suggestion: A crisp, cool salad makes a great accompaniment to these sweet grilled kabobs.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 191 calories, Carbohydrates: 17 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 53 mg, Sodium: 183 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat, 1 Fruit, 2 1/2 Meat Lean.
