Pork and Plum Kabobs

Place pork in large resealable food storage bag. Combine cumin, cinnamon, salt, garlic powder, and red pepper in small bowl; pour over pork. Seal bag; shake to coat meat with spices.

Combine green onions, fruit spread, and orange juice in small bowl; set aside.

Prepare grill for direct cooking. Alternately thread pork and plum wedges onto eight skewers.* Grill kabobs over medium heat 12 to 14 minutes or until meat is cooked through, turning once. Brush frequently with raspberry mixture during last 5 minutes of grilling.

*Note: If using wood skewers, soak in warm water 30 minutes to prevent burning.

Serving Suggestion: A crisp, cool salad makes a great accompaniment to these sweet grilled kabobs.