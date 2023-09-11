Broccoli & Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Ingredients
Directions
Place tomatoes in small bowl; cover with boiling water. Let stand 5 minutes. Drain; coarsely chop. Meanwhile, blend soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes in small bowl.
Heat vegetable oil in wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add cauliflower and broccoli; stir-fry 4 minutes. Add tomatoes and bell pepper; stir-fry 1 minute or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add soy sauce mixture; cook and stir until heated through. Serve immediately.
Health tip: Learning to identify low-fat food items on a menu is an easy way to plan a healthy meal when dining out. Phrases such as broiled, grilled, roasted, stir-fried, and steamed are often used to describe foods that are prepared with less fat. Limit entrees that are buttered, basted, fried, or creamed — these foods are usually prepared with significant amounts of fat.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 155 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 6 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 467 mg, Fiber: 6 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Fat, 3 Vegetable.
Categories
