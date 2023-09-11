Advertisement
Broccoli & Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Dive into a world of vibrant vegetables with our Broccoli & Cauliflower Stir-Fry. A delightful vegetarian entrée that promises not just taste, but also an abundance of fiber. The fusion of sun-dried tomatoes with the classic Asian touch of soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil creates a tantalizing palate of flavors. It’s not just a meal; it’s a celebration of fresh, wholesome ingredients that are easy to prepare and even more delightful to devour. Every bite promises crispness from the veggies, warmth from the spices, and a hint of sweetness from the brown sugar. Plus, with only 155 calories per serving and a wealth of nutritional benefits, it’s a guilt-free pleasure. Whether you’re a vegetarian or someone looking for a healthy, flavorful twist to their meal routine, this stir-fry is a must-try. Remember: eating right doesn't mean sacrificing flavor!

Learn about more ways to prepare vegetables in "Five Ways to Cook Healthy, Tasty Veggies."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
2 servings

Serving size:
1/2 of total recipe

Place tomatoes in small bowl; cover with boiling water. Let stand 5 minutes. Drain; coarsely chop. Meanwhile, blend soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes in small bowl.

Heat vegetable oil in wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add cauliflower and broccoli; stir-fry 4 minutes. Add tomatoes and bell pepper; stir-fry 1 minute or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add soy sauce mixture; cook and stir until heated through. Serve immediately.

Health tip: Learning to identify low-fat food items on a menu is an easy way to plan a healthy meal when dining out. Phrases such as broiled, grilled, roasted, stir-fried, and steamed are often used to describe foods that are prepared with less fat. Limit entrees that are buttered, basted, fried, or creamed — these foods are usually prepared with significant amounts of fat.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 155 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 6 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 467 mg, Fiber: 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Fat, 3 Vegetable.

Dinner Main dish Quick meals Low Calorie Vegetarian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

