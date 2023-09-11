Broccoli & Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Place tomatoes in small bowl; cover with boiling water. Let stand 5 minutes. Drain; coarsely chop. Meanwhile, blend soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, sesame oil, and red pepper flakes in small bowl.

Heat vegetable oil in wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; stir-fry 30 seconds. Add cauliflower and broccoli; stir-fry 4 minutes. Add tomatoes and bell pepper; stir-fry 1 minute or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add soy sauce mixture; cook and stir until heated through. Serve immediately.

Health tip: Learning to identify low-fat food items on a menu is an easy way to plan a healthy meal when dining out. Phrases such as broiled, grilled, roasted, stir-fried, and steamed are often used to describe foods that are prepared with less fat. Limit entrees that are buttered, basted, fried, or creamed — these foods are usually prepared with significant amounts of fat.