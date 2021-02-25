Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Quick Orange Chicken

In need of a quick meal? With this quick and easy chicken dish, there's no need to turn on the oven. Just a few minutes in the microwave, and this delicious low-carb entrée will be ready to serve!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 chicken breast half with about 2 teaspoons sauce and 1 ounce of orange sections

1. For sauce, combine juice concentrate, marmalade, mustard and salt in 8-inch shallow microwavable dish until juice concentrate is thawed.

2. Add chicken, coating both sides with sauce. Arrange chicken around edge of dish without overlapping. Cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on high 3 minutes; turn chicken over. Microwave on medium-high (70%) 4 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center.

3. Remove chicken to serving plate. Microwave remaining sauce on high 2 to 3 minutes, or until slightly thickened.

4. To serve, spoon sauce over chicken; top with orange sections and parsley.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 157 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 27 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 66 mg, Sodium: 234 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fruit, 2 1/2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Kid-friendly Quick meals Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

