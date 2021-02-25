Quick Orange Chicken

Serving size: 1 chicken breast half with about 2 teaspoons sauce and 1 ounce of orange sections

1. For sauce, combine juice concentrate, marmalade, mustard and salt in 8-inch shallow microwavable dish until juice concentrate is thawed.

2. Add chicken, coating both sides with sauce. Arrange chicken around edge of dish without overlapping. Cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on high 3 minutes; turn chicken over. Microwave on medium-high (70%) 4 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center.

3. Remove chicken to serving plate. Microwave remaining sauce on high 2 to 3 minutes, or until slightly thickened.

4. To serve, spoon sauce over chicken; top with orange sections and parsley.