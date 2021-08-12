Mediterranean Sandwiches

1. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 7 to 10, minutes or until browned and cooked through. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes to cool slightly.

2. Combine chicken, tomato, cucumber, and onion in medium bowl. Add vinegar, oil, oregano, mint, and salt; toss to coat.

3. Place 1 lettuce leaf in each pita bread half, if desired. Divide chicken mixture evenly among pita bread halves.