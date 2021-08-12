Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Mediterranean Sandwiches

Mediterranean Sandwiches

Looking to add some Mediterranean flavor to your lunchtime routine? These satisfying sandwiches feature juicy chicken tenders paired with fresh tomato, cucumber, onion, and herbs for a combination that's sure to put some pep in your sack lunch!
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
2 filled pita halves

1. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 7 to 10, minutes or until browned and cooked through. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes to cool slightly.

2. Combine chicken, tomato, cucumber, and onion in medium bowl. Add vinegar, oil, oregano, mint, and salt; toss to coat.

3. Place 1 lettuce leaf in each pita bread half, if desired. Divide chicken mixture evenly among pita bread halves.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 242 calories, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 50 mg, Sodium: 353 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 2 1/2 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Low Calorie Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Basil-Lime Scallops

Combining fresh seafood, baby greens, and lime, this scallop dish has summer written all over it!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in