Home > Recipes > Diabetic Dinner Recipes > Lamb and Vegetable Stew

Diabetic Cooking

Lamb and Vegetable Stew

Diabetic Dinner Recipes

Print Text Size: A A A

Lamb and Vegetable Stew

by
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 1 large red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 large carrot, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
  • 1 small unpeeled new potato, diced
  • 1 small parsnip, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
  • 1 large leek, white part only, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 12 ounces lamb shoulder meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

Directions

Place mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, potato, parsnip, leek, and garlic in slow cooker. Add chicken broth, thyme, rosemarym and black pepper; stir. Add lamb. Cover; cook on LOW 6 to 7 hours.

Combine flour and 2 tablespoons liquid from slow cooker in small bowl. Stir flour mixture into slow cooker. Cover; cook 10 minutes. Stir in salt, if desired.

Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 204 calories, Carbohydrates: 55 g, Protein: 21 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 82 mg, Sodium: 82 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

 

See more Diabetic Dinner Recipes

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.