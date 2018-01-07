Lamb and Vegetable Stew

Ingredients
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 1 large red bell pepper, diced
- 1 large carrot, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
- 1 small unpeeled new potato, diced
- 1 small parsnip, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
- 1 large leek, white part only, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 12 ounces lamb shoulder meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
Directions
Place mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, potato, parsnip, leek, and garlic in slow cooker. Add chicken broth, thyme, rosemarym and black pepper; stir. Add lamb. Cover; cook on LOW 6 to 7 hours.
Combine flour and 2 tablespoons liquid from slow cooker in small bowl. Stir flour mixture into slow cooker. Cover; cook 10 minutes. Stir in salt, if desired.
Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1 cup.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 204 calories, Carbohydrates: 55 g, Protein: 21 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 82 mg, Sodium: 82 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.
