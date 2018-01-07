Lamb and Vegetable Stew

Directions

Place mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, potato, parsnip, leek, and garlic in slow cooker. Add chicken broth, thyme, rosemarym and black pepper; stir. Add lamb. Cover; cook on LOW 6 to 7 hours.

Combine flour and 2 tablespoons liquid from slow cooker in small bowl. Stir flour mixture into slow cooker. Cover; cook 10 minutes. Stir in salt, if desired.