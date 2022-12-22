Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Italian Fish Soup

Italian Fish Soup

Looking to increase your seafood consumption? This tasty Fish Soup is a tasty option! Partially prepared in the slow cooker, it features flaky white fish and seafood with Italian flavorings that will put some Mediterranean pep in your step!

Learn about the Mediterranean diet in "Five Reasons to Try the Mediterranean Diet."

Learn more about selecting a soup in "Soup Nutrition."
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
Roughly 1 1/2 cups soup

1. Combine tomatoes, broth, chopped fennel bulb, garlic, oil, saffron, if desired, basil, and red pepper flakes in slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 4 to 5 hours or on high 2 1/2 to 3 hours, or until fennel is tender.

2. Stir in halibut or cod and shrimp. Cover; cook 15 to 30 minutes, or until shrimp is pink and opaque and fish begins to flake when tested with a fork. Ladle soup into shallow bowls. Garnish with chopped fennel fronds.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 203 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 26 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 115 mg, Sodium: 449 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Vegetable, 3 Meat.

Categories

Dinner Soup Shellfish Slow cooker Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Italian Mediterranean

