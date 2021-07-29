Greek Chicken Burgers With Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Ingredients
Directions
1. Combine yogurt, cucumber, lemon juice, 2 cloves garlic, 2 teaspoons mint, salt, and white pepper in medium bowl; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
2. Combine chicken, cheese, egg, olives, oregano, black pepper, and remaining 1 clove garlic in large bowl; mix well. Shape mixture into four patties.
3. Spray grill pan with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Grill patties 5 to 7 minutes per side, or until cooked through (165°F).
4. Serve burgers with sauce and mixed greens, if desired. Garnish with mint leaves.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 260 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 29 g, Fat: 14 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 150 mg, Sodium: 500 mg, Fiber: 1 g
