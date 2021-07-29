Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Greek Chicken Burgers With Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Tired of the same old beef burgers? Add some Mediterranean flair to your next cookout with these Greek chicken burgers! They're packed with flavor, but contain only 4 grams of carbohydrate per serving.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1 burger and 1/4 of sauce

1. Combine yogurt, cucumber, lemon juice, 2 cloves garlic, 2 teaspoons mint, salt, and white pepper in medium bowl; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. Combine chicken, cheese, egg, olives, oregano, black pepper, and remaining 1 clove garlic in large bowl; mix well. Shape mixture into four patties.

3. Spray grill pan with nonstick cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Grill patties 5 to 7 minutes per side, or until cooked through (165°F).

4. Serve burgers with sauce and mixed greens, if desired. Garnish with mint leaves.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 260 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 29 g, Fat: 14 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g, Cholesterol: 150 mg, Sodium: 500 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Categories

Dinner Main dish Chicken Entertaining Grilling Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Weight Management Mediterranean

