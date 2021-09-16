Spiced Pork and Apple Stew

Ingredients
Directions
1. Heat oil in nonstick Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown pork in batches. Add onion and garlic. Reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
2. Stir in tomatoes, broth, mustard, brown sugar, cinnamon, cumin, and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 30 minutes.
3. Stir in potatoes, carrots, and apples; simmer, covered, 45 minutes, or until pork and vegetables are tender. Ladle into soup bowls. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 209 calories, Carbohydrates: 25 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 36 mg, Sodium: 427 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 2 Meat.
