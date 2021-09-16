Spiced Pork and Apple Stew

1. Heat oil in nonstick Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown pork in batches. Add onion and garlic. Reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Stir in tomatoes, broth, mustard, brown sugar, cinnamon, cumin, and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 30 minutes.

3. Stir in potatoes, carrots, and apples; simmer, covered, 45 minutes, or until pork and vegetables are tender. Ladle into soup bowls. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.