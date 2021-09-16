Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Spiced Pork and Apple Stew

Spiced Pork and Apple Stew

Pack all your favorite fall flavors into one dish with this savory stew! Juicy pork and apples combine with cinnamon and assorted veggies for a filling homemade dish to warm you up on those chilly autumn evenings.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

1. Heat oil in nonstick Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown pork in batches. Add onion and garlic. Reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Stir in tomatoes, broth, mustard, brown sugar, cinnamon, cumin, and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 30 minutes.

3. Stir in potatoes, carrots, and apples; simmer, covered, 45 minutes, or until pork and vegetables are tender. Ladle into soup bowls. Sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 209 calories, Carbohydrates: 25 g, Protein: 19 g, Fat: 2 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 36 mg, Sodium: 427 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 1/2 Bread/Starch, 2 Meat.

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Pork Low Calorie Low Fat Weight Management

