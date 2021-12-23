Curried Chicken and Winter Vegetable Stew

Serving size: 1 cup and about 2 tablespoons

1. Spray large saucepan with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook chicken, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add curry powder; cook and stir 1 minute.

2. Stir in broth, tomatoes, turnips, carrots, onion, tomato paste, and raisins, if desired. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

Serving suggestion: Serve with couscous or brown rice.