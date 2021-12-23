Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Curried Chicken and Winter Vegetable Stew

Curried Chicken and Winter Vegetable Stew

Are you a fan of Indian food? If so, you'll love this quick and easy low-carb stew, featuring the mouthwatering flavors of curried chicken and hearty winter vegetables!
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1 cup and about 2 tablespoons

1. Spray large saucepan with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Cook chicken, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add curry powder; cook and stir 1 minute.

2. Stir in broth, tomatoes, turnips, carrots, onion, tomato paste, and raisins, if desired. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

Serving suggestion: Serve with couscous or brown rice.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 170 calories, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Protein: 23 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 55 mg, Sodium: 360 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Vegetable, 2 1/2 Meat.

Categories

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Chicken Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Weight Management Indian

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Cajun Stew

In the mood for some home cooking? You’ll love this authentic taste of the bayou! Featuring a hearty blend of chicken, andouille sausage, okra and … Read More “Cajun Stew”

All-in-One Burger Stew

This hearty burger stew is the perfect family-friendly, comfort food dish. Mix up your dinner recipes and make this your new go-to meal!

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in