Roasted Eggplant Rolls

These eggplant rolls are pretty on a serving platter, full of herbs to make it the perfect Italian dish, and pair excellently with warmed pasta sauce.

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 F. Spray 2 nonstick baking sheets with non-stick cooking spray; set aside. Trim ends from eggplants. Cut eggplants lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Discard outside slices that are mostly skin (You will have about 16 slices total). Arrange slices in single layer on prepared baking sheets.

2. Combine lemon juice and olive oil in small bowl; brush lightly over both sides of eggplant slices. Bake 22 to 24 minutes or until slightly golden brown, turning once. Transfer eggplant slices to plate; cool.

3. Meanwhile, stir together cream cheese, sour cream, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, oregano, and pepper in small bowl until blended.

4. Spread about 1 teaspoon cream cheese mixture evenly over each eggplant slice. Arrange spinach leaf on top, leaving 1/2-inch border. Roll up, beginning at small end. Lay rolls, seam side down, on serving platter. If making ahead, cover and refrigerate up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving. Serve with warmed pasta sauce.