Salmon Seaweed Wraps

1. In a large bowl, mash salmon, including the bones, with a fork. Scoop avocado out of the skin with a spoon and add to the salmon. Continue to mash.

2. Mix in diced celery and daikon. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Blend well.

3. Place one nori sheet on a flat plate or cutting board. Place one romaine lettuce leaf on top of the nori sheet close to one of the edges.

4. Scoop 1/3 cup of the salmon salad mixture and spread it evenly across the length of the lettuce leaf. Top with diced cucumbers and red pepper sticks.

5. Using your hands, tightly roll the nori sheet around the lettuce and filling. Seal the wrap by dampening the edge of the nori with a little water.