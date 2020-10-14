Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Salmon Seaweed Wraps

Looking for a delicious low-carb wrap idea? Try these fabulous Salmon Seaweed Wraps by Karen Rose-Tank, MS, owner of Rose Health Coaching.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
2 servings

Serving size:
1 1/2 wraps

1. In a large bowl, mash salmon, including the bones, with a fork. Scoop avocado out of the skin with a spoon and add to the salmon. Continue to mash.

2. Mix in diced celery and daikon. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Blend well.

3. Place one nori sheet on a flat plate or cutting board. Place one romaine lettuce leaf on top of the nori sheet close to one of the edges.

4. Scoop 1/3 cup of the salmon salad mixture and spread it evenly across the length of the lettuce leaf. Top with diced cucumbers and red pepper sticks.

5. Using your hands, tightly roll the nori sheet around the lettuce and filling. Seal the wrap by dampening the edge of the nori with a little water.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 188 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 22 g, Fat: 7 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 30 mg, Sodium: 538 mg, Fiber: 8 g

Categories

Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes Salmon Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Weight Management Asian

Copyright Karen Rose-Tank, MS.

Chef Robert’s Roasted Vegetable Soup

Soup’s on! This Roasted Vegetable Soup by Chef Robert Lewis, also known as “The Happy Diabetic,” is simply delicious and a great complement to any meal and makes a wonderful afternoon snack.

Almond-Oat Thins

With only 4 grams of carbohydrate, our Almond Oat thins are the perfect low-carb, low-fat snack for on-the-go or paired with a nice cup of tea.

Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups

Switch up your sandwich game with these tasty Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups filled with sour cream, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Angelic Deviled Eggs

Filled with cottage cheese and seasoned with fresh chives, these tasty angelic deviled eggs are the ideal on-the-go low-carb snack.

