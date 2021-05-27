Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Strawberry Blueberry Salsa

Strawberry Blueberry Salsa

You'll love this fresh and fruity homemade salsa! Featuring peak-season berries, it's a cinch to prepare and the perfect accompaniment to chicken, pork, or fish.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of total recipe

1. Combine all ingredients in small bowl. Let stand 20 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Serve with grilled chicken, pork, or fish.

*Note: Jalapeño peppers can sting and irritate the skin, so wear rubber gloves when handling peppers and do not touch your eyes.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 19 calories, Carbohydrates: 5 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 2 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Categories

Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Mexican

