Diabetes Self-Management

Apple-Raspberry Granola Skillet

This seasonal granola comes together quickly and makes a perfect breakfast or snack before hitting the hiking trails. It's a perfect way to make use of your apple-picking haul!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1/2 cup

1. Place granola in small resealable food storage bag; seal tightly. Crush to coarse crumb texture; set aside.

2. Combine water, lemon juice, and cornstarch in small bowl; stir until cornstarch is completely dissolved.

3. Combine apples, cornstarch mixture, and cinnamon in 10-inch skillet; stir until blended. Heat over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Boil 1 minute, or until thickened, stirring constantly.

4. Remove skillet from heat. Gently fold in raspberries, sugar substitute, vanilla, and almond extract. Sprinkle granola crumbs evenly over top. Let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 86 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 31 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fruit.

Categories

Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

