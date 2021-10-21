Apple-Raspberry Granola Skillet

Ingredients
Directions
1. Place granola in small resealable food storage bag; seal tightly. Crush to coarse crumb texture; set aside.
2. Combine water, lemon juice, and cornstarch in small bowl; stir until cornstarch is completely dissolved.
3. Combine apples, cornstarch mixture, and cinnamon in 10-inch skillet; stir until blended. Heat over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Boil 1 minute, or until thickened, stirring constantly.
4. Remove skillet from heat. Gently fold in raspberries, sugar substitute, vanilla, and almond extract. Sprinkle granola crumbs evenly over top. Let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 86 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 31 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fruit.
Categories
Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes Kid-friendly Low Calorie Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management
