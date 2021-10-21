Apple-Raspberry Granola Skillet

1. Place granola in small resealable food storage bag; seal tightly. Crush to coarse crumb texture; set aside.

2. Combine water, lemon juice, and cornstarch in small bowl; stir until cornstarch is completely dissolved.

3. Combine apples, cornstarch mixture, and cinnamon in 10-inch skillet; stir until blended. Heat over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Boil 1 minute, or until thickened, stirring constantly.

4. Remove skillet from heat. Gently fold in raspberries, sugar substitute, vanilla, and almond extract. Sprinkle granola crumbs evenly over top. Let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes.