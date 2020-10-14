Chef Robert’s Roasted Vegetable Soup

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. Spread carrots, mushrooms, pepper, squash, onion and garlic in a single layer on a sheet pan, drizzle on the oil and mix with your hands to evenly distribute the oil.

3. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring them halfway.

4. Pour the thyme and tomatoes over the vegetables and roast another 15 minutes, just until the tomatoes and the vegetables have turned slightly golden brown.

5. Remove thyme stems. Use a spatula to transfer the vegetable and tomato mixture into a large saucepan, then slowly add the stock.

6. Season with pepper and simmer for 10 to 20 minutes.

7. Rinse the cannellini beans. Add the beans and kale and simmer 5 to 10 minutes, until the kale has wilted.

8. Add the parsley, stir to combine, and re – move from heat. Serve warm. Serves six.