Diabetes Self-Management

PBfit Celery Logs

Looking for a fun activity to do with the kids? Your budding chefs will love helping to make these healthy and adorable snacks — decorate them to look like caterpillars, butterflies, or dragonflies! Recipe and image courtesy of PBfit.
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
3 servings

Serving size:
1 celery stick

1. Rinse off celery sticks and pat dry with a paper towel. Cut each stick in half.

2.Spread PBfit in the cavity of each celery stick. Decorate with blueberries, dried mangos, and dried bananas to look like dragonflies or butterflies.

3. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 81 calories, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 5 g

Categories

Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes Kid-friendly Quick meals Gluten Free Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright PBfit.

