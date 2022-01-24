PBfit Celery Logs

Ingredients
Directions
1. Rinse off celery sticks and pat dry with a paper towel. Cut each stick in half.
2.Spread PBfit in the cavity of each celery stick. Decorate with blueberries, dried mangos, and dried bananas to look like dragonflies or butterflies.
3. Enjoy!
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 81 calories, Carbohydrates: 7 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 5 g
Categories
Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes Kid-friendly Quick meals Gluten Free Low Carb Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management
Copyright PBfit.