Diabetes Self-Management

Tangy Blue Cheese Potato Salad

Put a creamy twist on a picnic classic! Featuring mayo, sour cream, and chunks of blue cheese, this is a simple yet satisfy side for your next trip to the park.
0 Reviews
Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
3/4 cup

1. Boil potatoes until tender, drain, and cool. Cut into 1-inch chunks; set aside.

2. Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, vinegar, and blue cheese in medium bowl.

3. Fold in potatoes and celery and mix to combine.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 116 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 10 mg, Sodium: 84 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Salad Entertaining Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management

