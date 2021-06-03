Tangy Blue Cheese Potato Salad

Ingredients
Directions
1. Boil potatoes until tender, drain, and cool. Cut into 1-inch chunks; set aside.
2. Meanwhile, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, vinegar, and blue cheese in medium bowl.
3. Fold in potatoes and celery and mix to combine.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 116 calories, Carbohydrates: 14 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 10 mg, Sodium: 84 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat.
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Salad Entertaining Low Calorie Low Carb Vegetarian Weight Management
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.