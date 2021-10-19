Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Sautéed Garlic Green Beans

Sautéed Garlic Green Beans

This nutritious and delicious side dish, made from simple ingredients, adds elegance to any meal!
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1/6 of total recipe

Equipment 

  • Large skillet
  • Large pot
  • Tongs
  • Cutting board
  • Chef’s knife

 
1. In a pot of 3-4 cups of boiling water, add 1/2 teaspoon salt, broth, and green beans. Boil the green beans until just tender, about 7-10 minutes. Place in a bowl and set aside.

2. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil or use the fat-free spray to cook onions until they are translucent. Add the garlic and let it cook for about 2 minutes.

3. Add the green beans and toss with the onions and garlic. Sprinkle in the red pepper flakes, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Pour green beans in a serving bowl and squirt with lemon juice and top with lemon zest, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 72 calories, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 2 g

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright T’ara Smith.

Something Else?

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in