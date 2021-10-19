Sautéed Garlic Green Beans

Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
- Large skillet
- Large pot
- Tongs
- Cutting board
- Chef’s knife
1. In a pot of 3-4 cups of boiling water, add 1/2 teaspoon salt, broth, and green beans. Boil the green beans until just tender, about 7-10 minutes. Place in a bowl and set aside.
2. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil or use the fat-free spray to cook onions until they are translucent. Add the garlic and let it cook for about 2 minutes.
3. Add the green beans and toss with the onions and garlic. Sprinkle in the red pepper flakes, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
4. Pour green beans in a serving bowl and squirt with lemon juice and top with lemon zest, if desired.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 72 calories, Carbohydrates: 10 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 2 g
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Paleo Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean
Copyright T’ara Smith.