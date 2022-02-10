Advertisement
Login or register to save favorite recipes, articles and videos! Favorites

Diabetes Self-Management

Brussels Sprouts With Lemon-Dill Glaze

Brussels Sprouts With Lemon-Dill Glaze

Can't get enough Brussels sprouts? You'll love this simple recipe, pairing your favorite veggie with a flavorful glaze — combining lemon and dillweed, it's the perfect pairing for your sprouts!
Save Recipe
Print
Text Size:

Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of total recipe

1. Trim Brussels sprouts. Cut an “X” in stem ends. Bring 1 cup water to a boil in large saucepan over high heat. Add Brussels sprouts; return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes, or just until tender. Drain well; return to pan. Set aside.

2. Meanwhile, combine cornstarch and dillweed in small saucepan. Blend in chicken broth and lemon juice until smooth. Stir in lemon peel. Cook and stir over medium heat 5 minutes, or until mixture boils and thickens. Cook and stir 1 minute more.

3. Pour glaze over Brussels sprouts; toss gently to coat. Serve hot.

*Note: Or, substitute 1 package (10 ounces) frozen brussels sprouts for fresh brussels sprouts. Cook according to package directions; drain.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 58 calories, Carbohydrates: 13 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 31 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 Vegetable.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Something Else?

Reviews

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up & Get a Free Digital Issue Of The Latest Diabetes Self-Management Magazine

Get Diabetes-Friendly Recipes In Your Inbox

Sign up for Free

Stay Up To Date On News & Advice For Diabetes

Sign up for Free

Get On Track With Daily Lifestyle Tips

Sign up for Free

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Recipe

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in