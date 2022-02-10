Brussels Sprouts With Lemon-Dill Glaze

1. Trim Brussels sprouts. Cut an “X” in stem ends. Bring 1 cup water to a boil in large saucepan over high heat. Add Brussels sprouts; return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes, or just until tender. Drain well; return to pan. Set aside.

2. Meanwhile, combine cornstarch and dillweed in small saucepan. Blend in chicken broth and lemon juice until smooth. Stir in lemon peel. Cook and stir over medium heat 5 minutes, or until mixture boils and thickens. Cook and stir 1 minute more.

3. Pour glaze over Brussels sprouts; toss gently to coat. Serve hot.

*Note: Or, substitute 1 package (10 ounces) frozen brussels sprouts for fresh brussels sprouts. Cook according to package directions; drain.